Claire’s Launches First UK & ROI Loyalty Programme

"We are excited to begin the rollout of our Claire's rewards loyalty program in Europe with our initial launch this week in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland!" said Kristin Patrick, executive vice president, chief marketing officer (CMO). "We are always finding ways in which we can gratify our customers, and with the launch of the loyalty programme we can offer many great benefits, giving them more engaging touch-points with the Claire's brand that generations of trend-conscious girls and women have grown to love!"

The new Claire's Rewards program embodies all that customers love about their favourite loyalty programs – cash rewards, discounts and special offers, many ways to earn and exclusive member privileges, such as free shipping and birthday surprises – all for free! In addition to the rich value offering, Claire's will leverage personalisation capabilities to create unique customer deals and perks, driving deeper engagement and creating a more rewarding shopping experience. Customers can sign up for Claire's Rewards in-store and online.

To learn more about Claire's Rewards or to enroll today, visit https://www.claires.com/myrewards.html

About Claire's Stores Inc

Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading omni-channel retailers of fun, fashionable jewelry and accessories, and is the world's ear piercing specialist, having pierced over 110 million ears in its 40+ year history. The Company operates under two brand names: Claire's® and Icing®. Claire's Stores, Inc. operates fully owned and concession stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, and franchises stores in 28 countries primarily located in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia and Central and South America, South Africa, and Russia. For more information visit www.claires.com or www.clairestores.com

