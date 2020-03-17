Claire's Stores Temporarily Closes North American Stores

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Stores, Inc. announced today a series of additional actions being taken to protect the safety and well-being of associates, customers and communities in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"Our associate and customer safety and well-being are our top priority. Based on the rapid progression of the COVID-19 situation and the public health directions to slow its spread, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our Claire's and Icing stores in North America effective 6.00PM March 17th." Said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer, Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's stores will remain closed until at least March 27th, and associates will be paid for the hours they were scheduled to work during this time period. In addition, the company has instructed office based associates to work from home wherever possible.

Claire's is committed to continuing to provide exceptional service through their online stores at www.claires.com and www.icing.com, or through the Claire's app available for download in the app store. Online stores will remain open and continue to fulfill orders during this time period. In addition, efforts are underway to provide additional engaging content and suggested activities via Claire's digital channels to help those also impacted by school closures.

