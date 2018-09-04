Clapp Communications Adds Welcome One Emergency Shelter to Its Expanding Client List

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Communications, an award-winning advertising, marketing, digital and public relations firm with national reach, is pleased to announce Welcome One Emergency Shelter (Welcome One) as its newest client.

Clapp Communications will provide public relations, marketing, and event services to support the homeless shelter's expansion and ribbon cutting in the Riverside Business Park, slated for summer 2019. The only full-service, year-round emergency homeless shelter in Harford County, Welcome One provides and advocates for a continuum of services designed to reduce the incidence and burdens of homelessness. Every night, men and women are provided with a safe emergency shelter, including a place to sleep, three meals daily, laundry and shower facilities, and case management services.

"Welcome One makes a real difference to the people that stay in their shelter as well as the Harford County community," said Barb Clapp, president and CEO of Clapp Communications. "With Liz at the helm and a collection of experienced staff, amazing volunteers, and motivated board of directors, the shelter helps people get back on their feet to start living healthy, fulfilling lives. We're very excited to be working with them."

Welcome One is operated by Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United (FCCAU), a charitable organization supported by a collaboration of churches, faith-based groups, local businesses, foundations and government agencies. The shelter also partners with and is supported by Harford County Government, including the Office of Housing and Department of Health.

