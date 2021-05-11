Clarabridge Named A Leader in Customer Feedback Management Platforms Report

Clarabridge received the highest score of all 12 vendors in the current offering category Tweet this

"We are extremely proud of these results. We believe the recommendations made in this report mirror what we're seeing as criteria for success in our own customer base. CX and Contact Center teams that move beyond surveys to evaluate and score calls and chat conversations at scale drive substantially higher business value," said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof. "As our recent announcements about Intelligent Scoring, AI-augmented Quality Management, and Automated Narratives illustrate, we continue to innovate and lead the pack when it comes to using feedback and conversation data to transform customer experience and contact center operations."

Over the past year, Clarabridge released its conversation explorer for interaction analytics, augmented with patent-pending intelligent scores and AI-derived NLU attributes to evaluate customer service quality and compliance and assess effort, emotions, empathy, reasons for contact and more. Clarabridge Intelligence Scoring was referenced by Forrester in the CFM Wave report. Clarabridge Intelligent Scoring is being used by organizations to modernize CX program evaluation and contact center quality assurance and compliance, moving beyond singular measures such as Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) or Effort to encapsulate a variety of indicators in a composite score. The company has also made available a bevy of connectors for leading voice and chat tools to upload conversations at scale into Clarabridge for analysis. Recently, the company announced a new feature called Automated Narratives that automatically produces a call summary report so that agents can skip the post-call work and get right to the next customer engagement.

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 report evaluated the 12 most significant CX platform providers in the market based on 33 criteria covering current offering, strategy, and market presence. Clarabridge received the highest score for its current product offering. No other vendor received top scores for omnichannel data integration, speech or text analytics, noted as factors critical for CX program success by Forrester.

"As the only vendor included—and recognized as a Leader—in both the Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Platforms and the Forrester Wave™ AI-Based Text Analytics Platform reports, we believe this solidifies our position as the best enterprise CX platform on the market," said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof.

Download the full report here.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction in order to grow sales, ensure compliance and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com .

