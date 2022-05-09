Claravictoria's new book "El Milagro'" holds a heart-stirring experience of a life told in pieces of tales and poetry.

Claravictoria shares, "This book began many years ago, with poems and stories abandoned in drawers and shelves, forgotten over time, without ever thinking of publishing them. An important event gave shape and figure to this story, if this event had not happened, which I refer to as 'El Milagro', it would never have become a book, and all these stories and poems would have remained hidden forever. in the silent memory of some terrible and other beautiful years of my life."

Published by Page Publishing, Claravictoria's book closes in on a beautiful journey across the complications and delights of life. With years in the making, the author has brilliantly worded out her feelings and deep-seated thoughts to move others and bring them enlightenment to the miracle that is her life.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "El Milagro" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

