Claravine Named High Performer On G2 Spring 2021 Enterprise Data Governance Software Grid

LEHI, Utah, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claravine , a leader in Data Integrity, today announced it has been named a High Performer on the G2 Spring 2021 Enterprise Data Governance Grid . Claravine has been ranked as a leader in the G2 quarterly Enterprise Data Governance Grid for two consecutive quarters, beating out established organizations such as Oracle, Egnyte and Segment for its high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category.

Claravine's ranking as a High Performer on the G2 Spring 2021 Enterprise Data Governance Software Grid follows the launch of The Data Standards Cloud™ — a first-of-its-kind solution to manage data standards and achieve data integrity across enterprise tech stacks — and integration with Branch , an industry-leading mobile-measurement and deep-linking platform.

The G2 2021 Spring Report — based on more than 600 customer reviews — highlighted Claravine's net promoter score (NPS) of 94, more than double G2's average NPS. Besides being named a top performer in enterprise data governance, Claravine also received the following recognitions:

Easiest To Do Business With (Enterprise)

Best Support (Enterprise)

Best Relationship (Enterprise)

"Users Love Us"

Receiving G2's acknowledgement for its performance in data governance further highlights how Claravine is a leader in solving the challenges of data standardization and data integrity.

"It's a privilege to have our clients continue to rank Claravine as a top platform in our space," Claravine CEO Verl Allen said. "Being named as a High Performer for enterprise data governance is a testament to the work we do to help our customers improve their business outcomes through a foundation of data integrity. More and more, companies recognize the time and money wasted due to substandard data quality. Our customers are seeing the tremendous benefit of putting data integrity first."

Claravine's G2 reviews praise the company for its standardized marketing metadata and data integrity solutions, notably:

"Claravine has been a huge unlock for our marketing analysis capabilities," a Fortune 100 retailer said. "It allows us to finally have global standards and governance over metadata capture and tracking links across dozens of media agency teams around the world."

"The Claravine tool is very user friendly and easy to integrate with the Adobe platform," a Fortune 500 Hospitality company said, "Personally, I love that we can customize each template that we create in order to meet the users needs. Additionally, the validating process is a huge reassurance to the analytics side of the house because we can ensure that campaigns are properly tagged and will make it into Adobe without user error."

G2 High Performers are determined and selected based on their high customer satisfaction scores relative to market presence. Their reviews are paired with their sentiment and commentary from users through their LinkedIn account or employer email credentials, creating an unbiased process. To learn more, visit G2's Enterprise Grid For Data Governance Software .

About Claravine

Claravine is redefining data integrity for the global enterprise. The Data Standards Cloud makes it easy for teams to standardize, connect and control data collaboratively across the organization. Leading brands use Claravine to take greater ownership and control of their data from the start — for better decisions, stickier consumer experiences, and increased ROI. www.claravine.com

