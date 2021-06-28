Clare Peeters (MBA 2000) to Serve as Harvard Business School Club of New York's Next President

Ms. Peeters brings a longstanding track record of thoughtful and facilitative leadership to the position, having served in various leadership roles at the Club since 2011, including Co-Vice President of the Social Enterprise Division and most recently, Executive Vice President.

In addition to the Presidential transition, the Club also welcomed Dionis J. Rodriguez (MBA 2006) to its Board of Directors.

"This is a significant moment for our organization, full of tremendous change and exciting opportunities," said Mark A. Tatum (MBA 1998), Club Chairman and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the NBA.

"I am deeply grateful to Andy for his vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to the Club and its mission. Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Clare's leadership and Dionis' tenure.

"Clare's strategic vision and wealth of nonprofit leadership experience will be critical to our ability to scale the Club's impact and pivot from pandemic operations to a meaningful post-pandemic model.

"Dionis' professional accomplishments and substantial contributions to the HBS alumni community will be a valuable asset. Our Club has endured and thrived over the last 100 years including, this past tumultuous year, because of the generosity and dedication of alumni volunteers."

Ms. Peeters has built a career as a strategy and business operations executive, with a focus on growing and transforming organizations, and is currently the Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Previously, Ms. Peeters spent eight years as Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Development, for Axel Johnson, Inc., including three years as Chief Operating Officer of an Axel Johnson subsidiary. Ms. Peeters also serves on the Board of NYC-based nonprofit, Natural Areas Conservancy. She has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Rodriguez is the Founder and Managing Partner of Crimson Rock Capital, a hotel private-equity firm. He recently co-founded Sojourner Glamping, a firm focused on creating glamorous camping resorts for the everyday consumer near major cities. He is Chairman-elect of Teaching Matters, a nonprofit seeking to close the opportunity gap of a radically unequal education system for underserved and historically marginalized children. Mr. Rodriguez was Founder, President, and Chairman of the HBS Real Estate Alumni Association and former member of the Board of Managers of the Harvard Club of New York. He has a bachelor's degree in Hotel Administration from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Harvard Business School Club of New York: Founded in 1920, the Club's mission is to make a difference and to support Harvard Business School by engaging alumni, impacting community, and fostering leadership and lifelong learning.

Contact:



Christine Murnane

[email protected]

Marge Wyrwas

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvard Business School Club of New York

Related Links

https://www.hbscny.org/

