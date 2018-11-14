CLARE|MATRIX Annual Tribute Dinner Honors Allison Janney

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual CLARE|MATRIX Tribute Dinner honored the Emmy and Oscar Awarded Star, Allison Janney, of the stellar comedy ensemble, MOM, on Thursday, November 15th at Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica. Because of the show, there is a greater understanding of the need for compassionate treatment for those who make the brave choice to seek help and continue their journey after treatment.

The event raised $500,000 for programs providing affordable treatment for alcoholism, substance abuse and behavioral health.

Opening the awards ceremony was a live musical performance by the Santa Monica High School Choir. The gala gathered more than 380 guests including Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and cast and writers of the show MOM, Mimi Kennedy, Larry Dilg, Beth Hall, Warren Bell, Bob Broder, and Anne Flett Giordano.

"In merging CLARE Foundation and MATRIX Institute on Addictions, we have leveraged our combined 85 years of experience in the prevention, education, and treatment of substance use and co-occurring disorders," said CLARE|MATRIX CEO, Dr. Lisa Steele. "Our commitment to saving lives through recovery can now reach more people and more communities."

The auction provided donors an opportunity to save lives through the entire continuum of care – from admission to aftercare – and individual services such as detoxification, residential and outpatient treatment, behavioral health and sober living.

Allison Janney was presented with the CLARE|MATRIX Tribute Award for her portrayal of the character Bonnie on the show, MOM. "Because of the show, the people I've met and nights like tonight, I've gotten to see over and over again that recovery works," said Janney. "Unfortunately, there are many obstacles besides just the disease that prevent people from experiencing it. That's where CLARE|MATRIX comes in."

The event was a huge success thanks to friends and supporters including the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and the Werner Family Foundation for their generous sponsorship.

