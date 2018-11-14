CLARE|MATRIX Hosts Annual Tribute Dinner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual CLARE|MATRIX Tribute Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 15, at Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica. This year the dinner honors Allison Janney, the Emmy and Oscar awarded star of the stellar comedy ensemble, MOM, with the Tribute Award. Joining Allison Janney are fellow cast and writers of the show, MOM, including Mimi Kennedy, Larry Dilg, Beth Hall, Warren Bell, Bob Broder, and Anne Flett Giordano.

We will honor Ted Kaplan with the Spirit Award for his leadership in an industry that has parlayed into a family tradition of giving back and investing in the community as an advocate on the importance of sobriety and recovery. We will also honor Cristina Meadows with the Distinguished Alumni Award that has traditionally recognized people who have experienced our treatment programs and go on to establish themselves in lives of service.

"We will honor three outstanding individuals - Ted Kaplan, Cristina Meadows and Allison Janney - that walk with personal generosity in shining a light on the disease of addiction and in ways, unique to their exceptional talents, continuously open doors for people in need of reassurance, comfort and hope for a new beginning," said Dr. Lisa Steele, CEO of CLARE|MATRIX. "The Tribute Dinner fundraising gala provides critical support to those seeking help, and pointing the way to hope and recovery."

Emcee Bob Nickman will open the awards ceremony with dinner, musical entertainment and a live auction. As the addiction crisis has reached an unprecedented level, broader and more dynamic solutions are required to reach greater numbers. Proceeds raised during the evening will help us accomplish our goal to provide effective and compassionate treatment, recovery and prevention services for alcohol and substance abuse, and behavioral health disorders to individuals, families, and the community.

CLARE|MATRIX changes the lives of individuals and families and strengthens communities affected by alcohol, substance use, and behavioral health issues by providing proven and effective treatment, education, research, and training. For more information, visit clarematrix.org

