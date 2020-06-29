Claremont Launches New Website and Visitor App to Welcome Back Southern California Road Trippers

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Claremont has launched a new visitor website, a new visitor app, and an overall refreshed brand look as the Southern California college town – 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles – prepares to welcome back visitors to stay, dine and shop.

With its walkable Claremont Village of locally owned boutiques and restaurants, inviting guest rooms, burgeoning craft beer scene, public art, and vivid examples of early and modernist California architecture throughout the city and campuses, Claremont is a hidden destination in "busy L.A." The city's five local hotels – Claremont Lodge, DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont, Hotel Casa 425, Knights Inn Claremont, Motel 6 Claremont – will be offering attractive overnight rates this summer to welcome travelers back. Find more information at Discover Claremont.com.

The new Discover Claremont logo and font treatment is a modern nod to the city's collegiate heritage and the historic brand labels of Claremont's citrus co-op members of the early 1900s. The logo features bold lettering in a bright, red-orange hue, and will be featured on merchandise for sale in the Claremont Chamber of Commerce Office and Visitor Center at 205 Yale Avenue.

The DiscoverClaremont.com visitor website has been updated with a brand-new look, user-friendly navigation and directories, and expanded information about Claremont's local attractions. The site also is fully integrated with the city's new Discover Claremont interactive guide and visitor app, designed by VisitWidget, that helps guests plan their itineraries whether at home or on their mobile devices. Some of the website's other features include direct links from the city's hotel pages to their booking sites, an updated calendar of visitor events, social media integration, and curated itineraries for visitors seeking dining, bicycling or family trips and more.

Both the new Discover Claremont interactive guide and companion mobile app enable visitors to map out everything they don't want to miss while in town, making it easy to create personal itineraries of lodging, dining, shopping and attractions. Foodies will discover dozens of eateries to choose from in the Village, Claremont Packing House, and along Historic Route 66 (Foothill Blvd.). The Folk Music Center and Museum, James Turrell Skyspace at Pomona College, Margaret Fowler Garden at Scripps College, and California Botanic Garden are among the local music and arts attractions visitors can select. Guests can retrieve their itineraries on their mobile devices using the companion Discover Claremont app for iOS and Android. Search for "Discover Claremont" on Apple App Store and Google Play to download.

About Discover Claremont

One of America's top college towns, Claremont lies just 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, and boasts a thriving arts scene and a "food neighborhood" of more than 70 restaurants, bakeries, and international cuisines. Explore Claremont's five museums, two public gardens, seven theaters, dozens of unique, locally owned boutiques, and the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. In addition to The Claremont Colleges, the city is home to Grammy-winner Ben Harper's Folk Music Center and Museum, the 86-acre California Botanic Garden, and the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology at the Webb Schools.

