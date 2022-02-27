Clarendelle Bordeaux Red new vintage - 2016 is perfectly ready to enjoy

And to ensure immediate pleasure to the taster, Clarendelle wines are sold solely when they are perfectly ready to enjoy. Clarendelle is now pleased to introduce the 2016 vintage of Clarendelle Bordeaux red.

The 2016 vintage: a great vintage, perfectly balanced and soft

The dry 2016 summer, balanced by beneficial rains at the beginning of Autumn and a magnificent Indian summer with warm days and fresh nights, enabled the elaboration of colorful, fresh and fruity wines.

Clarendelle Bordeaux 2016 is then fruity, with aromas of red fruit and blackcurrant alongside floral overtones reminiscent of violet. They combine the tannic power of great vintages with a deliciously velvety texture and rare smooth, powerful, and generous on the palate. Their relativy high level of acidity gives them an admirable freshness and tremendous balance, without any hardness.

Clarendelle Bordeaux 2016 can be enjoyed during an aperitif or it can be the perfect elegant partner for lunch and dinner during the coming Spring.

A know-how anchored in tradition and firmly farsighted

The Clarendelle family of wines is anchored in a century-old blending culture and benefits from the expertise and know-how of a First Growth winemaking team.

The ageing of Clarendelle wines happens in a brand new place, both at the cutting edge of technology and environmentally friendly. Besides offering perfect storage conditions for the wines, it is self-sufficient thanks to its roof covered in solar panels and a far less consuming LED lightning and a very efficient isolation.

"As a young man, living in London, I had neither a cellar nor a significant budget that would allow me to store and acquire classified growths from Bordeaux. I loved the wines from this region and my tastes had been greatly influenced by my annual stays at Château Haut-Brion. I was looking for fine blended wines with some bottle age, an authentic reflection of the South West terroirs and marked by the unique originality of each vintage. They needed to be affordable and dependable while nonetheless displaying complexity, elegance and balance. This is how the Clarendelle family of wines was conceived and ultimately born."

Prince Robert de Luxembourg

Domaine Clarence Dillon

Established in 1935, the family-run company Domaine Clarence Dillon is owner of several prestigious wine estates, Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus. In 2005, Clarence Dillon Wines, one of Bordeaux's most significant fine wine merchant was founded while also creating Bordeaux's premier super premium family of wines; Clarendelle. Domaine Clarence Dillon also owns a Parisian residence, truly an embassy for the French art of living, so highly prized by its Chairman and CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg. This houses the two-starred gastronomic restaurant, Le Clarence and La Cave du Château, an exceptional retail and e-tail shop selling the finest wines and spirits from France's terroirs (www.lcdc.wine). In 2018, Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Domaine Clarence Dillon joined "Primum Familiae Vini" (Leading Wine Families), an international association bringing together 12 families, owners of prestigious estates and domains producing some of the world's finest wines. In September of 2021, a new visitor centre and wine shop were opened at Chateau Haut-Brion in Bordeaux.

