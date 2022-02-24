Clarifai Hires 20-year IBM Veteran to Drive Next Phase of Growth

"Kathleen brings advanced enterprise go-to-market and brand-building expertise across the commercial and federal sectors from IBM, where she worked directly with relevant users and Client C-Suite Executives. She already understands the needs of our customers, and I'm excited to work with Kathleen to best serve all our customers in this next stage of our growth," said Alfredo Ramos, Sr. VP of Platform at Clarifai.

During her tenure at IBM, Kathleen developed, deployed, and led successful field enablement programs focusing on IBM's portfolio and SaaS offerings. She built new organizational capabilities focused on digital engagement, market insight and analytics, continuous learning, Go-To-Market optimization, and improvement. Ms. Shouldis successfully launched the notion of cognitive manufacturing and services for clients undergoing a digital transformation in the Industrial Market, generating more than $3 Billion in pipeline revenue for IBM in only four months with an innovative marketing campaign. This effort led to IBM's silver Effie Award for Effectiveness.

"Kathleen has deep experience in strategic, customer-focused marketing and insight into how companies are using AI and data to create new customer experiences and new business opportunities. With our focus on verticalization and enterprise customers, Kathleen's experience and energy is a critical next step in our growth evolution," stated Matt Zeiler, Founder and CEO of Clarifai.

Shouldis has earned professional certifications in Market Management and Strategy from The Kellogg School of Management and The Wharton School, respectively. She also holds a bachelor's degree in advertising and psychology from Syracuse University.

About Clarifai

Clarifai offers a leading AI platform for computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. Clarifai helps enterprises and public sector organizations transform images, video, text, and audio data into actionable insights significantly faster and more accurately than humans would be able to do on their own. Our technology is used across many industries, including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, defense, and more. We enable companies to build turnkey AI solutions for document analysis, content moderation, social media listening, visual search, facial recognition, and more. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with more than 115 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com .

