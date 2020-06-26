Clarification on how to find participating LibertyX bitcoin purchase locations

BOSTON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to interest from its "Buy Bitcoin on Every Block" 0% conversion fee promotion, LibertyX would like to reiterate that their bitcoin ATMs, cashier and kiosk locations are always evolving. Customers should visit libertyx.com or use the LibertyX mobile app for the most up-to-date list of participating locations. To avoid confusion, LibertyX would like to clarify that it does not operate ATMs at Rite Aid stores.

About LibertyX:

Founded in 2013, LibertyX is America's first and largest network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers, and kiosks. With 25,000 locations across 45 states, consumers can buy bitcoin in-person with cash and debit cards.

