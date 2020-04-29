Clario to Deliver Free Assistance with Internet Safety, Security and Privacy; Launches 24/7 Cybersecurity Helpline

LONDON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario Tech Ltd , a digital privacy and security company, today announces it is launching a free, 24/7 helpline to assist people with safeguarding their digital lives against growing privacy and cybersecurity challenges. As professionals and consumers alike grapple with the new normal of being largely confined to their homes, this helpline will be of vital assistance.

People around the world may contact Clario's helpline 24/7 for advice on any cybersecurity or online privacy-related topics by emailing [email protected] or via the helpline page .

"The pandemic has created much uncertainty in our daily lives. As of April 21, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center has received more than 3,600 complaints related to COVID-19 scams," said Alun Baker, CEO of Clario Tech LTD. "While we are diligently working towards bringing our highly anticipated security software to market, we felt a responsibility to utilize Clario's brilliant cybersecurity support staff to make a difference today. We want to help people feel more comfortable with migrating their day-to-day routines online."

Many people continue to struggle with the challenges presented by devices, software and online services. In fact, a recent survey1 revealed that nearly one third of Americans are unaware if their personal data is being sold to third parties; 40 percent of Americans have willingly shared their personal data in online quizzes or surveys, and on average Americans use the same password on 14 accounts.

Clario's helpline will serve as a convenient means of assisting people with overcoming these challenges. Staffed by 600+ tele cybersecurity experts, anyone can contact Clario's helpline at any time to seek advice and guidance on nearly any topic related to online privacy and security, including securing online workspaces, shopping safely online, paying bills, fixing slow internet, setting up digital wallet services and more. Additionally, anyone that suspects they've been the target of a privacy or security breach, or COVID-19 related scam is encouraged to immediately contact the helpline so that Clario's team of cybersecurity experts can help them navigate around threats and prevent them from becoming a victim.

Clario will launch in open beta this June and will be a comprehensive and totally intuitive multi-platform cybersecurity app. It covers all protection needs in one simple interface, integrating on hand 24/7 security experts. It gives real-time protection against digital threats (malware, ransomware, spyware), money loss, breaches of personal information and identity theft, device security, data privacy and more. Clario also offers a jargon-free, user friendly experience powered by some of the world's most sophisticated and trusted security providers, including BitDefender and NordVPN.

About Clario

Clario Tech Limited is a London-based cybersecurity company. It was founded in 2019 to disrupt the security software industry by securing peoples' digital lives with a human, customer-focussed approach to cybersecurity and act as a consumer champion. Led by CEO Alun Barker, Clario employs more than 800 people including a large number of Apple Certified Tech experts and is launching its new product in Q2 2020.

Notes

1. Clario and OnePoll conducted an online survey of 2,000 people aged 18-55+ across the USA. Data has been weighted to the known offline population proportions for age within gender, government office region and working status. Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole percentage.

