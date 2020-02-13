Clarion Awards Honor Best in National Media & Communications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring the finest creative talents in the nation, entries are now being accepted by the Association for Women in Communications for one of the nation's most prestigious communicator awards.

For 48 years the Clarion Awards have recognized the work of communicators, including editors, writers, photographers, designers, marketing specialists, radio and television producers and many more. The annual awards competition, which includes a wide range of media categories as well as student awards, offers professionals an opportunity to compete against their peers, gain national recognition and connect with one of the country's longstanding professional communications groups, AWC.

There are currently more than 100 Clarion categories, covering many aspects of mobile technology, advertising, education, fundraising, graphic design, internal communications, magazines, marketing, feature writing, online journalism, public relations, radio, television and special events. The Clarions continue to be open to both AWC members and non-members.

The early bird deadline for award submissions is March 2, 2020, with the final deadline for entries on April 6. Besides a discount on the fee, new for this year, any organization or individuals submitting an early bird entry only has to pay the entry fee. Entrants will have until April 6 to finalize their entry. The awards honor work created in 2019.

Previous winners have included individuals, companies, nonprofits, small businesses, consultancies, and media companies of all sizes. One past winner, Molly Hall, described being honored with a Clarion as a great "confidence boost," while another honoree, Peggy Fleming, called the award "exhilarating and validating."

For further details on the award nomination process, the category list and online registration, professionals can visit the Clarion website at womcom.org/clarions.

ABOUT AWC & Clarion Awards – Through a network of local chapters and independent members, AWC strives to elevate the role of women in communications with empowering opportunities for learning, leadership, recognition and networking. It was founded in 1909 as Theta Sigma Phi, an honorary student journalism fraternity at the University of Washington. The Clarion Awards were first offered in 1972 as a way to honor professional women journalists and communicators. Today the awards draw hundreds of entries from members and non-members, both women and men, across the United States. Visit www.womcom.org.

