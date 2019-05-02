Clarion Gaming and Global Market Advisors Solidify Exclusive Strategic Partnership

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Gaming (Clarion) and Global Market Advisors (GMA) announce an exclusive strategic partnership, bringing together two of the leading organizations in the gaming, entertainment, sports, and hospitality sectors. This partnership will provide both organizations with a collaborative vehicle to educate and grow these industries through Clarion's extensive lineup of events and GMA's operational and regulatory expertise.

"We appreciate the great insight, knowledge, and innovation that GMA continues to demonstrate in the gaming and hospitality sectors," said Kate Chambers, Managing Director at Clarion Gaming. "GMA's contributions and thought leadership will be invaluable as we both seek to grow our organizations and the industry globally."

This partnership memorializes years of collaboration between Clarion and GMA and develops a fluid framework for both organizations to utilize their respective knowledge, expertise, and industry marketing across all events, media, and other creative avenues. As this strategic partnership grows, both groups expect to make further announcements on their collaborative efforts to grow the industry, bring stakeholders together, and educate them across all verticals.

"This is a natural partnership considering our years of collaboration with Clarion," said Steve Gallaway, Managing Partner with Global Market Advisors. "As we continue to advise our clients, we have found a strategic partner with whom our clients can work regarding education and networking in the industry. Clarion does that better than anyone else."

About Clarion Gaming

Clarion, as the oldest independent event organizers in the UK, occupies a unique position in the gaming and hospitality sector, providing the full range of services to the entire spectrum of the global industry including exhibitions, conferences, technical training, research and digital information. Clarion's products, which include the world's largest gaming technology exhibition, are delivered globally and attract more than 30,000 participants annually in locations spanning every continent.

About Global Market Advisors, LLC

GMA is the leading international provider of consulting services to the gaming, entertainment, sports, and hospitality industries. The company's market experience extends throughout all regions of the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia. GMA's clients consist of the majority of public gaming companies, more than 75 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, associations, and government agencies from around the world.

Contact: Dan Stone +44 20.7384.8121

Clarion Gaming

Brendan Bussmann +1 402.432.1149

Global Market Advisors

SOURCE Global Market Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://globalmarketadvisors.com

