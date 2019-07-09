Clarisonic Rolls Out First-Ever Rewards Program For Loyalists

To celebrate these fans, the brand is rolling out its first-ever Clarisonic Rewards program, with incentives for members making purchases on Clarisonic.com or at an authorized retailer, including Amazon, ULTA, Sephora, QVC, Jet.com, and select spas, salons, and dermatologist offices. Members will be able to unlock additional perks when using their Clarisonic Mia Smart together with the brand's app.

In order to join the program, users must sign up via Clarisonic.com or by downloading the Clarisonic app. From there, two tiers of membership will be available -- Premier and Elite -- with the latter offering enhanced, exclusive benefits to those who spend $350+ on Clarisonic products in a calendar year. There is no minimum spend threshold required to join the Premier tier.

Premier Rewards members will be eligible for the following perks:

Discounts and offers on Clarisonic products, redeemable on Clarisonic.com

Exclusive and early access to Clarisonic.com sales events and product launches

Birthday Reward

Elite Rewards members will receive the same perks as Premier Rewards members plus these extras:

Welcome gift

Exclusive access to the Clarisonic Concierge service - which provides personalized skincare solutions and guided recommendations to help you get the most out of your routine with Clarisonic.

Exclusive insider access to Clarisonic products and events

Access to offers from partner beauty brands

Skincare samples from beauty and skincare brands

"Clarisonic is so excited to give back to our brand fans who have supported us over the years," says Clarisonic Global and US GM, Kathy Chi Thurber. "With the rollout of our Clarisonic Rewards program, we hope to be able to deepen our connection with brand loyalists, by offering them exciting new benefits and perks."

Clarisonic Rewards is now open for registration via the Clarisonic app as well as Clarisonic.com.

www.clarisonic.com/rewards

About Clarisonic

Clarisonic® invented sonic skin cleansing in 2004 and today has sold over 15 million of its patented —and much loved—devices that help to reveal healthy, younger-looking skin. Clarisonic devices cleanse skin 6x better than hands alone, are gentle enough for twice daily use and are the #1 most recommended skin cleansing devices by US dermatologists. Clarisonic's award-winning products are distributed through Clarisonic.com, Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, QVC and select professional channels. Clarisonic is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA and is part of the L'Oréal Group.

