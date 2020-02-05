Clarity 2 Prosperity Named as a Finalist for 2020 InvestmentNews Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity 2 Prosperity (C2P), a financial training and coaching organization led by financial advisors, coaches, mentors and business leaders, has been named one of three finalists in the practice management category for InvestmentNews' 2020 Innovation Awards. The award honors firms with products, services, technologies or platforms that allow advisors to run their businesses more efficiently or effectively. The winners for each category will be chosen by InvestmentNews' advisory board of industry experts and announced at the April 30 awards dinner in New York City. To read more about how Clarity 2 Prosperity is making a mark on the industry and changing the way financial advice is created, delivered and used, click here.

"We are excited to be named as a finalist for InvestmentNews' Innovation Award and to be recognized for our contributions to the industry for practice management," said Jason L Smith, president, CEO and founder of Clarity 2 Prosperity. "One of the biggest challenges advisors face is how to bring another rainmaker into their business. Even with the best technical skills and tools, a lack of internal processes and training make it hard to attract and retain top talent while also making them a valuable addition to a firm. This award reaffirms that the training platform we have designed is successfully providing financial advisors with a planning process that can help them systematically and profitably grow and scale their businesses."

Clarity 2 Prosperity was built by top advisors as a membership organization to provide a robust, turnkey and product-agnostic platform featuring 21 turnkey proven processes for advisors to grow, automate and enhance their firms. Clarity 2 Prosperity also provides a range of coaching support to ensure success and ongoing innovation, including live large-group training events, a small group coaching program, an on-demand e-Learning center and one-on-one coaching through MENTORCONNECT, an exclusive platform built to schedule individual calls directly with an assortment of highly-successful advisors and accomplished experts.

For more information about Clarity 2 Prosperity and its upcoming training events, visit www.Clarity2Prosperity.com.

ABOUT INVESTMENTNEWS ICONS & INNOVATORS AWARDS

For four years, InvestmentNews has paid tribute to visionaries who have shaped and transformed the financial advice profession through its Icons & Innovators program. Now in its second year, InvestmentNews is recognizing the crucial role firms play in cultivating and implementing innovative answers to the financial advice industry's greatest problems, such as retirement readiness, inefficient practices and inadequate educational resources. With 18 finalists in six categories, the Innovation Awards demonstrate the importance of supporting original and inventive ideas in business. Winners in each firm category will be chosen by InvestmentNews' advisory board of industry experts and announced at the April 30 awards dinner in New York City.

ABOUT CLARITY 2 PROSPERITY: Clarity 2 Prosperity is a financial training and coaching organization led by financial advisors, coaches, mentors and business leaders. Its mission is to shift advisor focus from selling products to becoming holistic service providers, effectively serving the comprehensive needs of American families. Members are trained on the philosophy and financial planning process detailed in the best-selling book, The Bucket Plan® - Protecting and Growing Your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement, to provide comprehensive and easy-to-understand financial plans to the families they serve. Learn more at www.Clarity2Prosperity.com.

