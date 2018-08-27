NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions discusses ways brokers can leverage social media during open enrollment.

Social media is a powerful tool, and brokers can take advantage of this by using the various platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, to interact with clients and help them better comprehend their benefit options. Here are some ways that brokers can leverage social media during open enrollment.

Brokers should take advantage of using social media platforms to relay information to employees regarding specific benefits offerings, remind them of upcoming enrollment deadlines, direct them to enrollment forms, remind them of benefits sessions, or respond to specific questions about benefits.

Social media also encourages informal interactions in a relaxing setting since it features a conversational tone and informal language. Brokers should make sure that language is simple and easy to comprehend. For many employees, it is less stressful to scroll through their favorite social media channels to review benefit offerings, gather relevant information, and post questions than it is to sit in the office and sift through the information.

Many may not realize that using social media during open enrollment is a faster process, since the communication occurs in real-time. Brokers can quickly deliver key information, make last-minute plan changes, and keep updating deadlines. There is no back-and-forth shuffling paperwork between employee, employer, and broker. And, this information exchange doesn't have to end when open enrollment is over. In fact, offering information year-round is the best way to have employees make informed decisions during the next open enrollment period.

Specific types of social media communication can include the following: posts on Facebook or Twitter, blogs on the broker or company's website or company's intranet, downloadable podcasts, and photos and captions on Instagram encouraging users to "swipe" for more information.

Data also shows that social media is particularly powerful when it comes to providing information about voluntary benefits. Typically, busy employees will simply focus on their medical benefits because they are necessary—and voluntary benefits are often an afterthought. With social media, brokers can capture employees' attention with compelling information about voluntary benefits. This is likely to boost participation in these types of benefits.

