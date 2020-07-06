Clarity Benefit Solutions is One of Silicon Review's 30 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies of 2020

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced it has been named to The Silicon Review's 30 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies of 2020.

"The Silicon Review's 30 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies 2020 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best fit the ever-changing needs of the marketplace," said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine.

The Silicon Review is a monthly online and print publication and community dedicated to providing high-tech news and information for business and technology professionals. The publication has selected Clarity Benefit Solutions based on its industry-dominating financial services, team of highly qualified individuals, brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, and ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

"We know benefits can be confusing and managing multiple HR platforms can be overwhelming and time-consuming for HR professionals," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "That's why we focus on a simply smarter approach – combining ingenuity and technology to create solutions that provide a seamless experience for our customers."

Clarity Benefit Solutions' technology platform is highly configurable and designed to automate the entire HR, benefits and payroll process. Its automated communication, decision support tools, and compliance support makes benefit administration, enrollment and education simple.

The June Issue of the Silicon Review includes a feature of the company titled, "Manage your employee benefits package with innovative solutions: Clarity Benefits Solutions." Read the full article here.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines ingenuity and technology to create thoughtful new ways for consumers to get the most from their benefits. New ways to save time and money. New ways to provide peace of mind. New ways to be Ready for Life. At Clarity, we are Simply Smarter.

Contact

Clarity Benefit Solutions

Krista Woolley, 214-477-5600

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions