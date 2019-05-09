Clarity Benefit Solutions Provides Five Communication Strategies for Brokers

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuter benefits provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares five communication strategies for brokers.

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, brokers must separate themselves from their competition. The following are some key communication strategies they can employ to foster greater communications with clients.

Get to know the locals. Brokers need to do their homework when it comes to the businesses and employees that are in their reach. Researching their wants and needs when it comes to benefits can go a long way in informing them about the multitude of offerings they can take advantage of. Reach out to them with education opportunities so they can maximize their benefits.

Broadcast your expertise. The first step brokers need to take to showcase their talents is to build their brand. Establish an online presence with a user-friendly website that can educate and inform both current and potential customers. Publish case studies, tips and tricks, white papers, blogs, and videos. Use social media platforms to share valuable information. By honing in on a brand, brokers can separate themselves from their competition.

Master solid Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Brokers who have mastered the art of communication have established a solid web presence that utilizes the best search engines that targets potential and future customers. SEO is the most important content strategy brokers can employ to effectively communicate with current clients and gain new clients.

Use an online platform. Brokers who offer their clients a user-friendly online platform with decision-support tools not only save themselves time and money—they are opening up the lines of communications between customers and healthcare providers. This simplifies their jobs and allows employees to take charge of their health care.

Provide ongoing support. Brokers should make it their mission to keep employees invested in their benefits throughout the year. Provide them with updates on a regular basis via the aforementioned methods of communication. Doing so will allow employees to not only receive their information in the preferred format, they will be more likely to make the best decisions when it comes to their health.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions