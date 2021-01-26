Clarity Capital, Israel's Premier Investment Management Firm, Launches Israeli Backup Investment Accounts for American and Canadian Citizens

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for Israeli backup bank accounts, Clarity Capital launched Israeli Backup Investment Accounts (IBIA) for American and Canadian citizens. These accounts are intended to help individuals and families set aside money to deal with risks such as a need or desire to leave the United States or Canada.

In fact, a survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently revealed that 63 percent of American Jews feel their communities are less safe than they were a decade ago.

To provide these citizens with peace of mind, knowing their money is safe and adhering to international tax reporting standards and more, Clarity Capital is providing the United States and Canadian citizens with an opportunity to hold a securities account in Israel.

"It's unfortunate, but we've seen an increase in calls from Jewish Americans who are interested in opening a bank account in Israel for security purposes," said Amir Leybovitch, Chief Executive Officer of Clarity Capital. "Through IBIA, and as an ISA and SEC-registered firm, we are able to provide our clients with the opportunity to safely open a backup account as part of their wealth risk management strategy."

Since 2006, Clarity Capital, a global investment firm with offices in Tel Aviv and New York has been providing wealth and investment management services to institutional and individual investors worldwide including high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and institutions.

When a client opens an IBIA facilitated by Clarity Capital, they will have access to a myriad of benefits, including:

The option to open private, corporate, and trust accounts

Removal of double taxation due to the Taxation Treaty

Monthly reports about the health of the account

Remote set-up of accounts

Choice of active- or passive-managed accounts

Minimal fees associated with passive accounts (in addition to reduced bank fees)

All these benefits and more are meant to provide American and Canadian citizens with the opportunity to protect their funds and their families by opening an account in Israel in the event of an emergency.

About Clarity Capital

Clarity Capital is a global investment management firm with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, providing wealth and investment management services to institutional and individual investors worldwide, including high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and institutions, since 2006. Clarity offers a wide range of services and products which include Private Wealth Management, Family Office Services, Hedge Fund, and Private Debt opportunities, Socially Responsible Investing, and Institutional Fund Distribution. Our team is led by financial professionals with decades of worldwide experience in protecting and growing clients' assets. Clarity Capital is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), the Canadian Autorité des Marchés Financiers of Québec (AMF), and the Canadian Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

Website - www.claritycap.com

Clarity Capital North America Headquarters 712 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019, United States, 34th Floor [email protected]; +1 646 448 5200

Investment inquiries - [email protected]

Partnership inquiries - [email protected]

Press and media inquiries - [email protected]

