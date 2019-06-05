Clarity Insights Recognized as a Leader in Customer Analytics Report by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Insights , a strategic partner to the nation's leading data-driven brands, today announced it is cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2019 Report. We believe this placement confirms the company's status as an industry leader across the entire data and analytics ecosystem. The Current Offering category includes the following criteria:

Data management and preparation Customer analytics techniques and application Insights to action Business consulting services Engagement success factors

In Forrester's 33-criteria evaluation of 12 vendors, Clarity Insights earned the top score in the Current Offering category. Clarity has a tangible boardroom-level goal for its engagements: to improve its clients' operating ratios from 1% to 3%. Depending on the scale of your organization, this can mean tens - even hundreds - of millions of dollars in revenue and savings.

"Being recognized by Forrester Research as a leader reflects, in our opinion, our commitment to innovating the entire customer analytics landscape and supporting companies with their customer-centric strategies. We offer end-to-end services around customer data management and customer 360, data enrichment through use of external data sources, cloud architecture, advanced and predictive analytics, customer segmentation and journey mapping, and operational automation. Put another way, we know how to build the data and analytics machine that will support your business needs," said Clarity Insights CEO Neil Huse.

Clarity's client references appreciated the high caliber of its team. As one financial services client remarked, "Based on their competition, their leadership and communication skills are unmatched."

"Like most organizations, we are under immense pressure to provide exceptional value to our clients. Our goal is to help businesses thrive. Because we offer a holistic solution comprised of every aspect of the customer data and analytics ecosystem, we are able to do that. We give our customers more insights into their business and help them drive revenue growth and expense reduction," continued Huse.

Download Forrester's Wave evaluation, Customer Analytics Service Providers, here .

Clarity Insights is a strategic partner to the nation's leading data-driven brands. With a team unrivaled in both technical expertise and business acumen, Clarity Insights' consultants are force multipliers for Fortune 1000 companies that want the most out of their data. Working across the full data stack—data science, data visualization, data engineering and data strategy—the company helps clients create an environment where data is not only accessible, but creates change across industries, including financial services, insurance, CPG/retail, entertainment, healthcare and media.

