Clarity Media Group Announces Closure of The Weekly Standard

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Media Group announced today the closure of The Weekly Standard. On December 17, The Weekly Standard will publish its final edition.

"For more than twenty years The Weekly Standard has provided a valued and important perspective on political, literary and cultural issues of the day," said Ryan McKibben, President and CEO of Clarity Media. "The magazine has been home to some of the industry's most dedicated and talented staff and I thank them for their hard work and contributions, not just to the publication, but the field of journalism."

The Weekly Standard was founded under News Corp and published its first issue on September 18, 1995. Clarity Media Group acquired the publication in 2009.

"The Weekly Standard has been hampered by many of the same challenges that countless other magazines and newspapers across the country have been wrestling with," said McKibben. "Despite investing significant resources into the publication, the financial performance of the publication over the last five years â with double-digit declines in its subscriber base all but one year since 2013 â made it clear that a decision had to be made. After careful consideration of all possible options for its future, it became clear that this was the step we needed to take."

