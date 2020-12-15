Clarity Pharmaceuticals closes $25m capital raising

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is pleased to announce that it has completed a capital raising of $25,000,410.

Dr Alan Taylor, Executive Chairman of Clarity Pharmaceuticals, commented, "It has been a pivotal year for Clarity with numerous critical milestones achieved in the development of our main products, advancement of our platform, as well as accelerated corporate and strategic activities despite facing an unprecedented global environment.

"The money raised will enable us to keep the momentum from 2020 going and provide financial resources to progress the following important initiatives:

- SARTATE

Progress the Cu-64/Cu-67 SARTATE Neuroblastoma trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in children with neuroblastoma;

Expand the Cu-64/Cu-67 SARTATE Neuroblastoma trial to additional clinical sites across the US with the ultimate goal of developing better treatment options for children with cancer; and

Commence patient recruitment in Phase II Cu-64 SARTATE Neuroendocrine trial.

- SAR-Bombesin

Progress and expand the Cu-64 BOmbesin in Breast CAncer Trial (C-BOBCAT) led by A/Prof Louise Emmett , Director of Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney with an aim of developing better treatment options to women with metastatic breast cancer, an area currently with a high unmet need;

, Director of Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine, at St Vincent's Hospital in with an aim of developing better treatment options to women with metastatic breast cancer, an area currently with a high unmet need; Expand the C-BOBCAT trial to include prostate cancer patients; and

Seek US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application.

- SAR-bisPSMA

Commence a clinical trial in the US for Cu-64/Cu-67 SAR-bisPSMA (theranostic) and in Australia for Cu-64 SAR-bisPSMA (diagnostic) to build on the promising pre-clinical data with the help of an internationally recognised team of key opinion leaders in the prostate cancer field; and

for Cu-64 SAR-bisPSMA (diagnostic) to build on the promising pre-clinical data with the help of an internationally recognised team of key opinion leaders in the prostate cancer field; and Seek US FDA approval for an IND Application.

- Develop new targeted theranostic products for a broad range of cancer types, utilising Clarity's SAR Technology Platform and the Cu-64/Cu-67 pairing."

Dr Taylor continued, "Clarity has a strong focus on getting its lead product SARTATE to market, supported by the US FDA granting both Cu-67 SARTATE and Cu-64 SARTATE Orphan Drug Designations and Rare Paediatric Disease Designations for the treatment and clinical management of neuroblastoma, as well as developing the copper platform in large and unmet clinical indications."

"It has been a very exciting year for Clarity" Dr Taylor added. "We would like to sincerely thank our long-term shareholders for their continued support of Clarity, as well as welcome and thank a broad range of new shareholders including institutions, family offices, high net-worth individuals and others who wanted to be part of the Clarity story. We would also like to thank Blue Ocean Equities for their contribution in assisting us with the capital raise."

About Clarity

Clarity is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies based on it's SAR Technology Platform for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.

www.claritypharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

www.claritypharmaceuticals.com

