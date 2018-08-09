Clarity Window Cleaning: The Answer To Post Construction Cleaning

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With constant construction on Long Island's South Fork, contractors of the "Hamptons" are constantly improving an already beautiful landscape. Among the many different subcontractors hired for each job site, the final cleaning stages may be the most important, just before a homeowner takes the keys and moves in. Today we are on the job with Clarity Window Cleaning at a custom home built near the ocean, looking into their window cleaning service, as well as post construction cleaning tips and tricks.

2 Stories Up, Clarity Window Cleaning Working On Second Floor Work

Fit with custom millwork throughout, a glossy front entryway featuring euro-style paints, bathrooms that resemble spas, and windows that eliminate boundary, this modern Jay Bialsky Built home is nothing short of incredible. It truly bridges the gap between modern design and imaginative impossibility. With custom work and finishes everywhere, tending to these surfaces and rendering an effectively clean product, is not only important, but dangerous too. If certain sensitive areas are not handled delicately, expensive damage is not unlikely.

Today specifically, we have glossy walls flanking the entryway. Fine Paints of Europe Hollandlac used throughout the hallway and given adequate curing time, a question handled by Clarity's team, making sure the paint was hard enough to wipe without scratching. A very particular type of microfiber towel with silk edges does the job, as most towels have sharp, scratch prone edges. Working their way literally from top to bottom, the crews here do an incredibly thorough job. Opening up every entrypoint, wiping and polishing all jams and hardware. Dusting and vacuuming every conceivable nook and cranny, giving a whole new definition to hospital clean.

With almost a dozen vehicles and roughy 30 staffers working 6 days weekly. Their teams include not only service technicians, but office personnel, sales, and creative development teams. The key to interior construction cleaning they say, understanding layout and surface type before entering. "It's vital to have a game plan laid out," says owner Evan Matthew, "before starting any cleaning work. We need to know exactly what's going on inside the home and where all the sensitive areas are, before sending teams to a jobsite." This kind of cognitive effort is one of many reasons why Clarity Window Cleaning is among the best of the best in window cleaning and post construction cleaning. About 10 hours later with a team of 8, the windows are scratch free and sparkle, and the homes interior is ready for delivery. Another job well done.

About Clarity Window Cleaning: Specializing in window cleaning service, post construction cleaning, and house washing service, Clarity Window Cleaning serves Suffolk and Nassau Counties as well as Greenwich, Connecticut and Palm Beach, Florida. Visit them on the web at www.claritycleaning.org or call their office headquarters in Mattituck at 631-315-1001.

