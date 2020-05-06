ClarityPark Releases Organizer App For Post-Covid Times

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its ominous music, the themed advertisement is reminiscent of a post apocalyptic drama. There are two actors that appear to be in lockdown mode discussing how to stop technology from controlling their lives. "This is not something that was planned intentionally," says founding partner D.W. Small.

"We understood that most social media technology benefits by making people less productive. We wanted to help them take control of their lives by using that same technology in a different manner"

With more and more people attempting to work from home or re-emerge back into the workplace following the recent Covid-19 lockdowns, the need to be organized and keep track of what is taking place in our lives is essential. The usage of apps and online platforms like ClarityPark have seen a surge simply due to the work from home crowd as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

"For the ClarityPark app we wanted it to really be about helping individuals control their lives by giving them a clean and simple user interface to help them plan and keep track of what they were doing. But we also understood that simply having an app was not enough. We needed to create a whole manifesto around digital wellness and what staying productive really meant in our modern era."

Having spent many years as a consultant for various technology firms, the ClarityPark founder is no stranger to the pros and cons of technology. "Most people assume because they have more technology in their lives it will make their lives easier, but this often leads to us being more distracted and less productive. This is especially true of first year college students who often have difficulties because they are unorganized."

ClarityPark provides a supplemental blog which contains a "30 Day Journey" that it recommends for anyone wanting to be more organized.

For More Info Contact:

ClarityPark.com, California, USA

Public Relations Editor - Marilyn Paige

Phone 833 745 5541 extension 402

[email protected]

SOURCE ClarityPark

Related Links

https://claritypark.com

