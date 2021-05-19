VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its biggest Clarius Ultrasound App update to date, Clarius Mobile Health is introducing the ability for its wireless ultrasound systems to automatically detect body anatomy being scanned by clinicians. This new feature is now available with the Clarius C3 HD multipurpose and the Clarius PA HD phased array ultrasound systems.

Clarius Introduces First Ultrasound System That Uses AI and Machine Learning to Recognize Anatomy for an Instant Window into the Body Clarius high-definition ultrasound canners enable clinicians to quickly examine the abdomen, heart, lungs, bladder, and other superficial structures.

Ideally suited for emergency medicine, EMS, critical care and primary care, these high-definition scanners enable clinicians to quickly examine the abdomen, heart, lungs, bladder, and other superficial structures without additional interaction through the App. Users simply select Auto Preset AI and the Clarius App will automatically adjust settings to optimize imaging for the area being examined.

"Although machine learning and artificial intelligence have been applied to medical imaging over the past several years, this is the first commercially available application that enables an ultrasound system to recognize anatomy on a macro level, allowing the AI to recognize different structures in the human torso," says Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "We've labelled tens of thousands of ultrasound images within our vast database to achieve this exciting breakthrough, which will help clinicians to get the answers they need more rapidly."

In addition to Auto Preset AI, Version 8.0 of the Clarius Ultrasound App includes dozens of new features and enhancements, most of which are available across the entire Clarius product line. Clinicians across the medical spectrum can choose from ten wireless ultrasound scanners that are operated by the Clarius Ultrasound App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play store. The App is compatible with most iOS and Android smart devices for high-definition imaging. Always free, the Clarius Ultrasound App 8.0 offers many different capabilities for novice and expert users.

Enabling Ultrasound Mastery

Dr. Oron Frenkel, an emergency physician and Chairman of the Clarius Medical Advisory Board, is dedicated to expanding the use of point-of-care (POCUS) ultrasound. He works closely with Clarius on ultrasound education and developing features that help clinicians master ultrasound imaging.

"Ultrasound is an amazing tool that gives those of us who know how to use it an instant window into the patient's body," says Dr. Frenkel. "I'm excited about the many features in this Clarius Ultrasound App update that will help enhance ultrasound proficiency. Besides the Auto Preset AI, which will set up novice users for success from day one, we now have nearly 100 ultrasound tutorials that can be viewed in-app. Through this integration, users can easily toggle between watching the video and scanning their patient. Clarius Classroom provides an excellent way to learn."

Anatomical Photographs and New Ways to Share

Also new in the latest Clarius Ultrasound App is the ability for clinicians to capture and document photographs, taken with the mobile device camera, alongside the ultrasound images. This is an excellent way to provide context for education, reporting and patient information. Users can also share interesting cases more easily to their social networks for commentary – all images and clips remain anonymous to protect patient identity. The new sharing functionality allows users to take advantage of native mobile device integrations such as Apple's AirDrop.

Enhanced Workflows and Imaging

Since 2016, Clarius ultrasound scanners have gained a reputation for delivering high-resolution imaging comparable to high performance laptop systems, at a fraction of the cost. Among other enhancements, the new Clarius Ultrasound App offers advanced workflow features that include a TI-RADS reporting module, Lower Extremities Doppler packages, as well as a Labour and Delivery workflow that includes Biophysical Profile reporting. Additional advanced imaging features now include a Dynamic Range control, High Frame Rate Carotid Doppler imaging, and High-Definition Zoom capabilities.

Accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound imaging is here. Unlike alternatives, Clarius offers advanced innovation in-app, Clarius Cloud storage/management, Clarius Live telemedicine and Clarius Classroom at no additional cost, with zero subscription fees. Clinicians are invited to book a demo with a Clarius sonographer to see the difference high-definition imaging can make in delivering the best patient care.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

More than one million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide.

