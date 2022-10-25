Clarius Marketplace Unlocks the Power of AI Innovation for Ultrasound Imaging

Clarius introduces Marketplace, empowering ultrasound innovators to bring advanced AI solutions to market faster by integrating with Clarius high-definition wireless ultrasound systems.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, today announced Clarius Marketplace, a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and advanced Software-as-a-Service. Clarius members will gain access to solutions designed to streamline ultrasound training, improve workflows, speed diagnoses, and automate reporting.

ThinkSono AI is one of the first AI software products to be featured on Clarius App Marketplace. ThinkSono AI integrates seamlessly with Clarius handheld ultrasound scanners. Watch this video to learn what Fouad Al-Noor, CEO of ThinkSono, and his clinical team had to say about ThinkSono AI and AutoDVT. You will also see the products in action with the Clarius L15 HD3 handheld ultrasound scanners. The Clarius Marketplace is a new platform that enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and the advanced software infrastructure that is accessible to Clarius members.

"Clarius is the only ultrasound company that offers an open-source platform that enables easy integration with countless AI-powered innovations that will make handheld ultrasound an indispensable tool for more clinicians," says Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Laurent Pelissier. "We live in a world where new Apps that make our lives easier pop up every day on the App Store and Google Play; our open platform and Clarius Marketplace will enable a similar proliferation of innovation in the ultrasound space that will ultimately improve access to medical imaging for patients."

Clarius also announced a new version of the software development kit, called the Clarius SDK, which empowers third party developers to seamlessly integrate AI-powered ultrasound software with Clarius handheld ultrasound systems, the Clarius App, and the Clarius Cloud exam management platform. The Clarius SDK provides developers with a set of tools to quickly take their solution from code directly to the clinician's hand without creating custom hardware.

Through Clarius Marketplace, clinicians who purchased a Clarius scanner with the Clarius Membership will have free access to trial ultrasound innovation designed to improve workflows, streamline training, help with faster diagnoses, and automate reporting.

Clarius Marketplace Partners

The following partners will be among the first to offer solutions on Clarius Marketplace.

ThinkSono ™

Integrated with the Clarius Handheld Ultrasound Scanner, ThinkSono AI enables any healthcare professional to learn and practice point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) examinations via digital training modules, live AI-powered guidance, and reporting. For example, any healthcare professional can rapidly learn how to perform a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) compression ultrasound using artificial intelligence and In-App tutorials for guidance.

"When we started the company in 2016, my partner Sven and I thought we would have to build a handheld ultrasound system to bring our AI-powered solutions to the 99% of healthcare professionals who have no ultrasound experience. Then we found Clarius," says ThinkSono Chief Executive Officer Fouad Al-Noor. "Clarius scanners have excellent image quality, are ultra-affordable, and they're also very easy to work with. As innovators, it's important for us to work with a trusted partner that can support our software integration with their hardware. It's vital for real-time AI analysis, and it's vital for removing barriers to universal access to ultrasound."

DESKi ™

By 2035, 45% of the American population will suffer from cardiovascular disease.1 DESKi's HeartFocus app empowers any healthcare professional to accurately perform a cardiac ultrasound exam. Its intuitive AI-driven guidance provides visual cues on how to correctly move the ultrasound scanner on the patient's chest to obtain diagnostic-quality images. HeartFocus automatically detects image quality and triggers automatic recordings that can be used by experts for interpretation and diagnosis.

"Although ultrasound systems are easier to use and more affordable than ever, their potential is limited by the number of experts able to use them. That is particularly true for cardiac ultrasound imaging because acquisition is complex, operator dependent, and interpretation is a rare skill," says Dr. Bertrand Moal, Chief Executive Officer at DESKi. "That's why we developed HeartFocus, an AI-driven App that integrates with Clarius handheld ultrasound and provides real-time guidance that can be used by any clinician. The Clarius Phased Array scanner delivers superior cardiac imaging and using it with HeartFocus is like having a cardiologist guiding you during the exam."

Pocuspro™

Pocuspro is a service designed to help clinicians improve their ultrasound proficiency by providing instant access to a community of ultrasound experts who offer feedback and mentorship on demand. The company also offers the ability to formalize a reliable quality assurance program to help maintain and enhance the integrity of images captured by a team.

"Pocuspro is excited to join the Clarius Marketplace," says Malka Stromer, Chief Executive Officer at Pocuspro. "This collaboration will enable Clarius users to gain direct access to the world class Pocuspro ultrasound expertise for peer mentorship and quality assurance. Clarius users will quickly gain confidence in the scans that they produce, steadily working to enhance patient care."

To explore all the AI-powered innovation available with Clarius Marketplace vendors, visit www.clarius.com/marketplace . Clarius is currently working with these partners, and many others, to accelerate bringing their innovations to market.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Over two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

Clarius Media Contact:

Genèse Castonguay

Marketing Vice President

Phone: +1 (866) 657-9243 ext. 221 | Direct: +1 (604) 260-7077

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health