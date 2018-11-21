Clarius Mobile Health Announces Clarius AI: Collective Intelligence Ultrasound Platform

"One of the most challenging aspects of AI in healthcare is the ability to capture quality data that focuses on specific clinical needs," said Dr. Reza Zahiri, Director of Innovation at Clarius. "We're accelerating AI development by making it easy to acquire and label large amounts of data with our scanners and cloud platform."

The labeled data, which are created by medical experts, can then be fed into various AI frameworks such as TensorFlow or PyTorch for training. The trained models would eventually be deployed as clinical solutions for the Clarius app and Clarius Cloud and made available to medical experts around the world.

"AI within ultrasound imaging is still relatively new," said Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "It's a big step forward to be able to acquire and manage massive amounts of data. We've started internal projects and partnerships with key collaborators in radiology and point-of-care medicine to build these new tools."

Compared to other imaging modalities, ultrasound has the advantage of being real-time. However, it's challenging to run images through trained algorithms at high frames rates. Clarius has leveraged and developed key technologies to run AI algorithms in real-time, where users will be able to simply download an updated app and get access to new AI features.

"When it comes to using clinical data from thousands of patients for AI, data security and data privacy are always concerns," said Dr. Zahiri. "At Clarius, we take this seriously. Clarius Cloud is HIPAA-compliant and has built-in security and scrubbing techniques from the ground up, so that data is automatically anonymized when being accessed for labeling and algorithm training. Clarius also follows the HITRUST CSF framework for regulatory compliance and risk management."

The Clarius AI platform will be available to any clinical research group or medical professional interested in developing their own AI tools. The system will enable the collective intelligence of clinicians, researchers and industry to solve complex clinical problems, and bring AI solutions to a growing demographic of ultrasound users.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius Mobile Health was founded with the mission of making ultrasound available to all clinicians. It has developed portable ultrasound scanners that connect wirelessly to iOS® and Android™ devices. Clarius scanners offer high-resolution ultrasound images that are as good as the best traditional point-of-care systems. Clarius is committed to improving the quality of patient care everywhere. For more information, visit www.clarius.com.

Media Contact

Roderick Lee, Marketing Content Manager

Email: marketing@clarius.com Tel: 1-604-671-4563

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health Corp

Related Links

http://www.clarius.com

