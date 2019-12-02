Clarivate Analytics has Acquired Leading Provider of Intellectual Property Case Law and Analytics Darts-ip

Expanding IP offering to help companies worldwide more easily create, protect, monitor and enforce intellectual property

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA and BRUSSELS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC;CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced it has acquired Darts-ip, a leading provider of case law data and analytics for intellectual property (IP) professionals. Recently awarded best legal tech company by Trends Legal Awards in Belgium, Darts-ip's case law data and supporting analytics solutions will be offered alongside Clarivate's trusted patent, trademark and domain data and solutions, across Derwent™, CompuMark™ and MarkMonitor™, to help companies make smarter, faster decisions.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), IP filing activity continues to grow at a rapid pace, setting new records in 20181. This means it's more important than ever to provide IP professionals with reliable and insightful data and analysis that can inform strategic and operational decisions.

Companies around the world currently rely on data from Darts-ip to quickly find relevant cases to support better legal decisions, optimize strategy, increase efficiency, reduce costs and monitor relevant litigation as it unfolds around the world. Combining solutions from Clarivate and legal content from Darts-ip will give users even greater context, access and visibility into the status of trademarks, patents, domains, designs and copyrights.

"We continue to enhance our offerings and reinforce our position as a trusted global partner by delivering critical data and deep domain expertise to innovators everywhere. The acquisition of Darts-ip helps us deliver on that promise by giving customers access to a much wider range of IP solutions and analytics that help solve their most difficult challenges," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate Analytics. "This is the third recent IP acquisition by Clarivate, demonstrating our commitment to making significant investments in our data, analytics and platform."

"We are the only legal technology provider that gathers IP case law data worldwide in a detailed and organized manner and as such, we will be well-positioned alongside the range of trusted, global IP solutions from Clarivate," said Evrard van Zuylen, Managing Director, Darts-ip. "Traditionally, global case law data was not indexed for IP research and often not available digitally, making research difficult. Our AI-driven solutions and analytics enable IP professionals to make more informed decisions through contextual data, making them a great fit for Clarivate's wide range of IP offerings. We are proud to become part of a global organization with a great heritage in patents, trademarks and domains."

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About Darts-ip

Darts-ip provides information and analytics that support IP prosecution and litigation activities worldwide. Through our platform, IP professionals gain unparalleled insights into IP rights, companies, jurisdictions, legal topics and market trends.

Darts-ip users can quickly search and track nearly 5 million cases covering trademarks, patents, copyrights, designs & models, domain names, and unfair competition. A dedicated team of local legal experts, in partnership with cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools, extract key data points from every case. From prosecutors to litigators, R&D to business intelligence experts, Darts-ip's smart tools help win cases, build strategies and identify new opportunities. For more information visit www.darts-ip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

