Clarivate Analytics to enhance AI-driven trademark research solutions with TrademarkVision acquisition

Strategic acquisition of cutting-edge, Australian company to deliver the next generation of trademark research

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the acquisition of Australian AI-technology company TrademarkVision. It joins Boston-based company CompuMark, the trademark clearance and protection partner for 9 out of 10 of the world's most valuable brands.

Forty percent of trademarks filed contain images. However, trademark professionals rely on building complex queries with keywords and image codes to research image-based trademarks on their own. TrademarkVision revolutionized the trademark research space when it released the world's first visual search for trademarks in 2013.

TrademarkVision's AI-powered image recognition software applies the principles of facial recognition software to visually search artwork, images and even 3D design patents, to determine whether a proposed trademark logo is acceptable or if it infringes on an existing trademark. CompuMark currently applies TrademarkVision technology within TM go365™, a tool designed to enable trademark professionals to instantly research trademarks and more effectively manage day-to-day portfolios.

Jeff Roy, President, CompuMark, said: "CompuMark is making significant investments in its product portfolio and the business as a whole by investing in best-of-breed image recognition technology and expertise in artificial intelligence. TrademarkVision's award-winning AI innovation and deep relationships with Patent and Trademark Offices (PTO) and government agencies around the world, combined with CompuMark's premier data, industry-leading expertise and global reach will open opportunities for new products and solutions both within and outside the trademark research industry that will underpin the business's next generation of solutions."

TrademarkVision's CEO and founder Sandra Mau will remain with the company, along with COO Cameron Mitchell and their team of 30+ professionals based in Brisbane, Australia, and Pittsburgh, USA. She explained, "As part of CompuMark, TrademarkVision will be able to leverage CompuMark's expertise in the trademark industry and vast global distribution channels to ensure our next generation of solutions reach trademark professionals around the world."

The addition of TrademarkVision technology to CompuMark follows the announcement earlier this year that CompuMark entered a strategic partnership with Chinese trademark solution provider, White Rabbit / Bai Tu. Clarivate Analytics continues to invest in new technologies and solutions that support innovation and improved products for its global customers. This is Clarivate's third acquisition in 18 months, following the acquisition of technology start-ups Kopernio and Publons.

TrademarkVision was advised in the transaction by Innovation Advisors, a technology-focused, global investment bank.

1. Voted Best AI Startup -AIBusiness at the largest AI summit in the world. Fast Company listed in Top 10 most innovative Machine Learning companies in the world

About CompuMark

CompuMark is the industry leader in trademark research and protection solutions. We enable trademark and brand professionals worldwide to launch, expand and protect strong brands through the highest quality global content; expert analysis; superior trademark screening, search, and watch tools; and best-in-class service. Key products include: SAEGIS Trademark Screening Tools; TM go365 DIY Clearance Solution; Trademark Full Search; Trademark Watching; Copyright Searches; and Custom Solutions. For more information, please visit www.compumark.com.

About TrademarkVision

TrademarkVision protects the world's brands with image recognition and machine learning. Based out of Australia and the USA, it works closely with government IP offices and many leading law firms and corporations around the world. For more information, please visit www.trademark.vision

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including CompuMark, Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

