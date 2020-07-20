Clarivate Announces New Global Business Center in Asia

Delivering world-class customer services from shared services facility in Penang, Malaysia

LONDON and PENANG, Malaysia, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the establishment of a Global Business Center in Penang, Malaysia. It is one of three new Global Business Centers that Clarivate is building to provide world-class services to customers, with the other two based in Chandler, AZ, USA and London, U.K.

Located at [email protected], Bayan Baru, a hub for global business services in the city, the Penang Global Business Center will become the primary center for Clarivate shared services in Asia. Recruitment has already kicked off and Clarivate expects to employ approximately 350 at this center.

Shankar Nagalingam, Clarivate Vice President for the Global Business Center in Penang said, "Known as the Silicon Island of the East for its industries, Penang is an ideal location for building a Global Business Center. The city offers us access to a great global business center landscape with good infrastructure and connectivity, along with an impressive talent pool. Moreover, the Malaysian and Penang governments are very supportive of our plans for increasing local employment opportunities."

"Recruitment has now started, and we are looking forward to welcoming talented, local professionals in a variety of roles. At Clarivate, our colleagues are the foundation for our success, and we believe in investing in career and professional growth opportunities for all colleagues."

Nagalingam concluded, "At Clarivate, our vision is to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. To support this, we are creating a world-class global center of expertise where colleagues can grow their careers and contribute to the advancement of innovation throughout Asia."

Clarivate has a significant footprint in China, India, Japan, Korea and several Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The company employs more than 5,500 colleagues in over 40 countries worldwide and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shankar Nagalingam has a track record of more than 26 years delivering global shared services operations, human resources management and talent management strategies. Prior to joining Clarivate, Shankar was the global lead for HR Shared Services Operations with IHS Markit and he was instrumental in building the global shared services operations. His previous roles include talent acquisition and human capital management in other multinational corporations in Malaysia.

