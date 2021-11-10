Clarivate Cited in B2B2C Journey Mapping Reports by Independent Research Firm

Seven steps to highly effective journey mapping for a great customer and partner experience

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been cited by Forrester in their recently published B2B2C Journey Mapping reports. The two reports, B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The End- Customer Experience and B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The Partner Experience, mention Clarivate Customer Experience (CX) Services insights on journey mapping.

In the B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The End- Customer Experience report, Forrester highlights that being transparent and establishing trust are key elements to pulling together a journey mapping effort.

Clarivate CX Services observes that companies often start with a process map that is internally focused vs. a journey map that documents the customers' experience. A Customer Journey Map is a great visual of all the key touchpoints from a customer perspective. The best way to gather this touchpoint information is talking with customers and also reviewing the customer feedback provided through surveys. Once this is built, then it makes sense to create internal process maps to provide insights on how to improve the customers' experience.

The B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The Partner Experience report looks into adapting steps to account for partners' dual roles. Partners (often called agents, dealers, franchisees, or retailers) are similar to employees in that they are responsible for presenting the brand image to consumers. Therefore, partners have to be treated with the same care and respect as customers.

Clarivate CX Services highlights that it is important to gain a complete understanding of the partner ecosystem. Conducting research on the partner experience and incorporating the perspective of the end customer is key to a successful partner experience. Showing the value of the efforts at the end of the process can really help gain buy-in for future projects.

"At Clarivate, we believe that implementing customer experience and journey mapping programs lead to deeper customer insights and increased customer delight. All companies must place customers at the center of their business in order to deliver positive operational and financial outcomes. Every customer touchpoint is an opportunity to delight or disappoint a customer, so knowing what matters most to your customers is key to prioritizing your actions for improvement," said Kerri Nelson, Chief Operations Officer, Clarivate.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate media contact

Sofía Nogués, Sr. External Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Related Links

http://clarivate.com

