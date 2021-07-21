Clarivate Introduces Cortellis Supply Chain Network™, a Revolutionary Digital Partnering Solution

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of the Cortellis Supply Chain Network™, a part of the Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions. The solution supports generics companies, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, fine chemical manufacturers, excipient manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, and biopharma in their pursuit to maintain a steady supply chain -- ultimately making therapies easily accessible to all patients. The Cortellis Supply Chain Network can connect more than 70K+ companies – buyers and sellers – with more data added by the expert research team and directly by users every day.

Vulnerabilities in pharma supply chains have been an increasingly important focus in the industry with the coronavirus pandemic further exposing shortcomings within the global supply chain.1 These vulnerabilities have led key industry players, from manufacturers to government bodies, to proactively monitor and mitigate supply risk. Identifying new suppliers and contacts within generics and biopharma companies to provide APIs or excipients for drug manufacturing can often be challenging for procurement, sourcing teams and manufacturers. Buyers find it difficult to keep track of new manufacturers and existing manufacturers' expansion into new capabilities – and sellers find it challenging to stand out from the competition.

Cortellis Supply Chain Network provides buyers and sellers with a secure marketplace that allows them to identify potential partners, connect with the right point of contact, and efficiently manage all steps, from quotation to finalizing the deal. With an increased demand for more accessible therapies, the network will enable industry players to build robust supply chains and identify alternate sources during unprecedented times.

Identifying alternate API sources and other critical ingredients to prevent manufacturing delays caused by unexpected events, can help build a resilient supply chain. Cortellis Supply Chain Network provides access to continuously updated manufacturing data, saving users time in confidently assessing potential partners. High-quality product data is paired with primary research on API manufacturers to verify their pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. Users can monitor and manage supply risk with insights on the latest inspections, warning letters, GMP Certificates, supply issues and more. In addition, it provides users with personalized updates, documentation, and alerts to support overall supply transparency in the industry.

Keith Collier SVP Product - Science, Clarivate, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on drug supply chains across the globe, especially for critical and essential medicines. Although the generics industry has long identified an over-reliance on China and India to supply APIs and key starting materials, the pandemic highlighted a critical need for greater transparency and reliable supply chains. As an organization committed to supporting customers across the entire drug, device and medical technology lifecycles to drive clinical and commercial success, Clarivate developed the Cortellis Supply Chain Network, which aims to open communication channels between manufacturers, provide insights on supply capabilities or vulnerabilities and facilitate deal-making."

The Cortellis Supply Chain Network is powered by the Clarivate Research Intelligence Cloud™ -- allowing more comprehensive research and analysis during market assessment activities. The Cortellis Supply Chain Network is just one of the many investments Clarivate has made and will continue to make – expanding and enhancing its suite of life science intelligence solutions in response to customer needs.

To learn more, visit the Cortellis Supply Chain Network here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Daniel

[email protected]

1 Fitzhugh, Michael. "Experts seek path to building a more resilient drug supply chain." BioWorld, https://www.bioworld.com/articles/506084-experts-seek-path-to-building-a-more-resilient-drug-supply-chain?v=preview. April 19, 2021.

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Related Links

https://www.clarivate.com/

