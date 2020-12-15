Clark Atlanta University Announces $15 Million Gift: Largest Individual Gift in University History

Clark Atlanta University Announces $15 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott. Tweet this

The University hopes that Ms. Scott's gift will be a catalyst for other individuals, corporations and foundations to make additional transformational gifts to the University. As the largest, private Historically Black College and University in Georgia, with over 40 majors and four schools, President French intends to build on the University's rich academic history in social justice, research, education, communication arts, and business.

President French said that he would like to see other donors join Ms. Scott in making an investment in Clark Atlanta University. "We have put in place several innovative programs, such as Cyber Physical Security in the School of Arts and Humanities, and The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development in The School of Business. Our enrollment is strong and growing across all four schools, particularly at the graduate degree level. With additional financial resources, the University can continue to strengthen academic programs, retain and recruit talented faculty, provide more scholarships to students, and renovate several historic buildings and residence halls on campus".

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). CAU continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. For more information, please contact Jolene Butts Freeman at (404) 880-8000 or [email protected].

