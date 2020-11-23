Clark Atlanta University Presents The Heart of the Holidays

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) invites you to tune into the annual Heart of the Holidays - A Virtual Holiday Special!

During this time of uncertainty, where our Country and world are in the midst of a world-wide pandemic, dealing with civil unrest and racial tension we need the spirit of joy, happiness and love more than ever. Clark Atlanta University's Office of the President, Office of Student Engagement and Campus Life, Royal Court, Student Government Association and Office of Religious Life bring to you a holiday special to lift your spirits.

"With the holiday season upon us, it is important to reflect on our blessings. We have experienced an unprecedented year but through it all we must continue to support one another and live everyday with the spirit of kindness, love and support in our hearts," said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. "I would like to also express my sincere gratitude to my students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends for their genuine kindness, support, passion and love for CAU during the year. You have demonstrated unparalleled commitment and caring to the entire CAU community and to those we serve."

Tune into Clark Atlanta University's Youtube Channel on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Click the link below to access CAU's Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkATLUniversity.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as CAU welcomes its community for this annual holiday tradition.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is a private, research-intensive, liberal arts institution, offering 38 areas of study at bachelor's, master's, specialists, and doctoral levels. Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), CAU continues a 155-year legacy rooted in the African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Visit www.cau.edu to learn more about Clark Atlanta University.

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Related Links

www.cau.edu

