Clark Atlanta University Receives $3 Million From Tucker, GA Based Business For New Entrepreneurial Center

CAU Receives 3 Million from Tucker, GA Business for New Entrepreneurial Center Tweet this

"These significant new resources to fund entrepreneurial programming will enable Clark Atlanta University to continue to graduate our students with a competitive edge to become successful career leaders, innovators and social justice change agents," said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. "We are extremely grateful for such a generous gift and are convinced that the Robert H. "Bob" Bell/House of Cheatham Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development will continue to develop and invest into the future of our students, who when they depart CAU, are prepared to positively impact the world."

"Bob" H. Bell, served as a Representative and Senator in the Georgia General Assembly from 1969-1982. In 1971, he purchased Cheatham Chemical, later changing the name to House of Cheatham. Under his leadership, the company developed as a global leader and supplier, selling beauty products in mass market retail, grocery, drug and specialty beauty stores in over 30 countries.

About the House of Cheatham

House of Cheatham is a privately held company located in Tucker GA, established in 1924, as a personal care and grooming products manufacturer. Its portfolio currently includes 11 brands of hair and skin care products sold in over 30 countries. Learn more about the company's brands and commitments at: houseofcheatham.com.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Related Links

www.cau.edu

