Clark Atlanta University Receives Generous $250,000 for Permanent Endowment Fund from Diageo North America

"I am elated about the generous gift provided to Clark Atlanta University by Diageo North America. Gifts like these provide our scholars with the crucial dollars and financial support they need to matriculate in private institutions such as CAU. Efforts like this help students in actualizing their academic and career goals," said Clark Atlanta University president George T. French Jr., Ph.D.

With the goal of helping to change the complexion of the industry, Diageo North America has also committed to taking a step to build a pipeline of talented leaders through an internship platform over the coming years, and Clark Atlanta University will be part of it. The company will provide HBCU students opportunities to gain valuable work experience at a fast pace that could help them with their future career aspirations or jump-start their career in the consumer goods industry.

We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders," said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America. This initiative further deepens Diageo's commitment to making a long term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities."

This initiative was created by working closely with Diageo North America's African Heritage Business Resource Group (A.H.E.A.D.) to focus on priorities and actions, and the right partnerships that make the most meaningful impact in the Black community.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE), and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

