Clark Enterprises, Inc. Statement on Passing of Chairman and CEO Lawrence C. Nussdorf

In partnership with A. James Clark, Clark Enterprises became one of the largest private corporations in the area. As a Director of the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, Larry established the financial framework to honor Jim Clark's goals to give back to the community.

"Larry has made an indelible mark on who we are today, and we will keep his legacy of leadership and community service alive and well. Another hallmark of his leadership was his belief that a dedicated team of co-workers is vital to the success of any company, which will continue in his memory," said Bob Flanagan.

Courtney Clark Pastrick, Director of Clark Enterprises and the Chair of the Board of the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, said, "Our family mourns the loss of Larry Nussdorf, a close friend and trusted advisor to my father, A. James Clark, as well as to me. Larry was a leader who helped guide Clark Enterprises' success for 43 years. He was an incisive advisor who was committed to honoring my father's philanthropic legacy through the Clark Foundation."

Lawrence C. Nussdorf, age 74, was born in Neptune, New Jersey to parents Esther and Arthur Nussdorf. In 1972 he married Melanie (Franco) Nussdorf and they moved to Washington, DC to pursue their successful careers. Larry was a member of the Adas Israel Congregation. He was also a member of Woodmont Country Club and Burning Tree Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Larry served on the boards of Leidos, Inc; SAIC; Pepco Holdings, Inc; and Capital Source, Inc. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Anti-Defamation League (DC Chapter), a Trustee of WETA and the United Jewish Endowment Fund of Greater Washington, Smithsonian Institution's Facilities Committee, a member of the Board of Directors of DC Prep, and a founding member of the Advisory Board of the Penn Institute for Urban Research. In addition, he was a former Trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and served on the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Facilities and Campus Planning Committee.

Larry was a member of the District of Columbia Bar Association and was also a Certified Public Accountant. He received his BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, his JD from Rutgers School of Law, and an LLM (Tax) from Georgetown University Law Center. He received the Alumni Award of Merit from the University of Pennsylvania and the Outstanding Director Award from the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Larry is survived by his wife Melanie Franco Nussdorf, son Jed and his wife Sarah, son Benjamin and his wife Inna, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Andy Nussdorf, his sister, Eleanor Mirne, and their families.

About Clark Enterprises

Clark Enterprises, Inc. is a private investment firm founded in 1972 by A. James Clark. From real estate to private equity, Clark Enterprises' diversified portfolio has produced significant positive returns in a wide range of markets. Our tradition of growth with integrity began with our founder, who believed that profit comes from doing things right, and always doing the right thing. Along with his values and business acumen, Mr. Clark left us with an important mandate: to support the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

https://clarkenterprises.com

About the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The A. James & Alice. B Clark Foundation partners with grantees who build practical, immediate and concrete connections between effort and opportunity, and focuses its investments in the following areas: educating engineers to solve society's toughest problems, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the DC community the best opportunity to thrive.

https://clarkfoundationdc.org/

Press Contacts:

Sarah Elbert

Communications Manager, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

[email protected]

(301) 657-7176

SOURCE Clark Enterprises, Inc.