Clark Field Collective Launches With Pledged $10 Million Initial Commitment From University Of Texas Alumni, Prominent Texas Business Leaders, Supporters And Donors To Focus On NIL (Name Image Likeness) Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent University of Texas donors, former University of Texas athletes, and veteran sports marketer Nick Shuley announced today the launch of Clark Field Collective. The collective has secured an initial pledged commitment of $10 million for University of Texas Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities with the ultimate goal of having the largest dedicated fund in the country for college athletes.

A business unaffiliated with The University of Texas, Clark Field Collective was created to assist University of Texas college athletes in cultivating and facilitating NIL opportunities in conjunction with businesses, donors and fans to ensure college athlete success year after year. Nick Shuley will serve as CEO with a Board of Directors composed of business leaders and former athletes associated with The University of Texas.

Shuley, a veteran sports and music marketer, has spent years running successful marketing efforts for the likes of: Bo Jackson, Austin City Limits Festival, Lollapalooza, professional cycling teams and more. "The University of Texas at Austin maintains the largest, wealthiest alumni donor base in the entire country," Shuley said. "It's time a network like this existed to support our college athletes. The Collective is being established to make that happen."

Former University of Texas Naismith College Basketball Player of the year and nine-year NBA veteran TJ Ford will serve as a basketball board member for Clark Field Collective. "The best University in the country deserves an NIL program to match," Ford said. "With Austin now home to some of the biggest businesses in the world, we knew there was an easy way to connect the business community to athletes while creating something that not only facilitates opportunity, but also educates and helps prepare them for life after sports."

"Our goal is to create something that becomes both the gold standard in the field, and a one stop fund to be disseminated amongst all sports for NIL activities activated through: endorsements, autographs, appearances, and more," said Shuley. "This plan will help ensure that all sports will have focused boards, leaders, and representatives to ensure their individual success in the NIL space. Businesses, donors, and fans can work with their sport/athlete of choice by executing proper legal NIL contracts.

This setup will ensure access to participation for all who are interested in this important opportunity. The generosity and savviness of our donors has allowed us to launch with real financial backing.

Through a multi-tiered approach beginning with the donors, followed by major brand participation and ultimately brand building, we will create something that allows for stability, sustainability and growth over the years at Texas."

"Texas is always one of the highest grossing athletic programs in the NCAA, and we intend to ensure that all student athletes at Texas have a way of participating in these immense financial opportunities," said former University of Texas All-American safety and eight-year NFL veteran Kenny Vaccaro, who will serve as a football board member for Clark Field Collective.

Juliann Johnson is a Texas Hall of Honor member, three-time All-American and the 2010 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in Volleyball. "As one of the top revenue producers in college sports, the Texas athletic program is ready for something this big," Johnson said. "The plan to create committees for each sport with equal representation will help advocate for current athletes within their specific programs. I'm most interested in seeing the young women athletes of Texas get what they deserve through this network and support." The Collective will comprise an executive board featuring alumni, donors, and business leaders; individual boards within each sport will ensure all partnership opportunities are maximized.

