Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Notifies Veterans Experiencing Hearing Loss That They May Be Entitled to Compensation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense recently settled with 3M Company for $9.1 million upon allegations that it knowingly sold defective dual-ended Combat Ear Plugs to the U.S. military for use in combat missions.

The Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2) were supplied to the U.S. military from 2003 to 2015. The earplugs claimed to offer two types of earplugs in one unit. The yellow side was intended to protect from loud impulse noises yet still allow the soldier to hear verbal commands and conversation. The green/black side was intended to protect against constant noises generated from heavy machinery like tanks, airplanes, and helicopters.

As a result of using the defective earplugs, many veterans now suffer permanent hearing loss or tinnitus (ringing in the ears). You may be suffering from hearing loss if:

Your speech sounds distorted;

You require a high volume on the radio, phone, and television;

You struggle to hear others on the phone;

You find it difficult to follow a conversation in a group when multiple people are speaking.

3M Combat Arms Earplugs Lawsuit - Hearing Loss & Tinnitus

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin represents men and women who used military-issued 3M earplugs from 2003 to 2015 who are now experiencing hearing loss or ringing in their ears.

If you or a loved one can answer "yes" to these three questions below, call Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin for a FREE consultation as you may be entitled to compensation from the manufacturer.

Did you wear Combat Arms Earplugs between 2003 and 2015? Did you wear Combat Arms Earplugs around loud impulse sounds? Do you suffer from tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and/or hearing loss?

Veteran Hearing Loss Attorneys

Our legal team has recovered more than $1 billion for our clients. Lawyers from around the country refer their products liability and defective product cases to the Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin team because they know we hold manufacturers accountable for the products they put on the market. Our team can help you fight for compensation if you've experienced hearing loss after using 3M earplugs. Contact us online, or call 561-922-0258 to speak to an attorney and determine if you qualify for this class action lawsuit.

