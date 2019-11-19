Clark Golestani, former CIO of Merck, Joins AppBus Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, an enterprise digital business software company, announced the addition of Clark Golestani to the AppBus Advisory Board. Golestani is an active investor, advisor and board member with a focus on the healthcare and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. As a member of the AppBus Advisory Board, he will contribute to the company's global business strategy.

"I am delighted with the opportunity to advise AppBus," stated Clark Golestani. "As AppBus accelerates its position in workforce automation, with its Cloud-scale Serverless capabilities, my understanding of what enterprises need will serve AppBus well."

Golestani retired from Merck as the President, Emerging Businesses, and Global CIO, with responsibilities for Merck's portfolio of digital health services and solutions companies inclusive of the company's venture and equity funds. At Merck, he led the global IT organization, strategy, and execution worldwide, spanning all lines of business inclusive of Human Health and Animal Health BioPharma.

Golestani joins the Advisory Board while serving as the managing director of C Sensei Group, LLC, as a senior advisor to New Mountain Capital and as a special advisor to the Dean at the University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School. In addition, he serves as chairman of the board for Sparta Systems; and as an independent director on the board of directors for CIOX Health, Seal Software, TruU, Inc., UMUC Ventures, and Zapata Computing.

"We are privileged to have Clark on our advisory board. His experience is unique, as he served as a product sales executive and CIO at Fortune 50 companies," stated Bill Conners, AppBus CEO. "Our vision to enable the workforce - human and digital - to reach its full potential is a passion that Clark shares. AppBus will facilitate making the programmatic enterprise a reality."

About AppBus

AppBus ushers in a new era of optimization to ensure positive business outcomes. Bringing people, processes, and applications together to transform business at scale. The AppBus solutions accelerate the process by streamlining the creation of robust integrations with guided process automation designed to amplify the productivity of employees. At AppBus, we empower the modern workforce to reach their full potential.

