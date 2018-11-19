Clark Hosts 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament To Support San Francisco Non-Profit Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group hosted its 4th Annual Clark CARES Golf Tournament at the Presidio Golf Course on November 6th. One hundred forty golfers, including the company's local trade partners and clients, participated in the charity event, which raised $223,000 to support San Francisco-based non-profit organizations such as the local Boys and Girls Club, Soma Filipinas District, Rebuilding Together, 3rd Baptist Church, Kids Chance, and the San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798 Surviving Families Fund.

Clark first began hosting its Clark CARES Golf Tournament in San Diego in 2007 to bring together industry partners and raise funds to benefit a diverse group of deserving community organizations. The company added a second tournament in San Francisco in 2015 and has hosted an event locally each year since. Clark's 2018 tournaments collectively raised more than $550,000 for community causes and charitable organizations throughout California.

"Giving back isn't just something we do, it's something we believe in and strive to do every day; it is a fundamental element of Clark's culture," says Mike Ricker, Sr. Vice President in charge of Clark's San Francisco operations. "The Clark CARES golf tournament is helping us fulfill that mission, and we are proud to join forces with our project partners to do it. Our efforts support San Francisco-based non-profits that are doing great work in our community," he adds.

One of the organizations doing that great work is the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs, which has been a beneficiary of golf tournament proceeds for the last four years. "Clark Construction has been a valued partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco since 2015," notes Rob Connolly, President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco. "Each fall, Clark hosts their Clark CARES Tournament, combining the generosity and community spirit of Clark and their many subcontractors from around the Bay Area. With this annual support, and through volunteer efforts at our Clubhouses, Clark is making a big impact on the lives of local youth."

"Our business allows us to contribute in many ways beyond building -- we hire locally, we partner with community small businesses and provide training to strengthen the local workforce -- all of which is rewarding," says Ricker. "It is equally gratifying when our team can make an impact outside of the jobsite."

Since its inception, the Clark CARES Golf Tournament has raised $4 million to benefit 400 deserving California-based and national non-profit organizations. Clark Construction is grateful for the support it has received from San Francisco industry partners, particularly its Platinum golf tournament sponsors: Pan-Pacific Mechanical, Benson, Enclos, Raymond-Northern California, Rosendin Electric, and Brightview Landscape Development.

SOURCE Clark Construction Group