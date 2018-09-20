Clark Pacific Named 2018 Sustainable Business of the Year for Green Building

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific, a leader in the design, manufacturing and construction of prefabricated building systems, has been awarded the 2018 Sacramento Sustainable Business of the Year award for green building. Presented by the Business Environmental Resource Center (BERC), the award recognizes Sacramento area businesses whose work practices demonstrate an outstanding commitment to sustainability.

Clark Pacific was honored for its dedication to environmentally friendly manufacturing and construction methods and significant reduction of environmental impacts at hundreds of construction sites across California. Leveraging offsite construction manufacturing for complete building systems, Clark Pacific eliminated over 3,000 concrete trucks on Stanford University's Graduate Housing project, which resulted in less noise, air and storm water pollution, traffic congestion, roadway degradation and impact on public safety.

"This recognition is a testament to our efforts over the years to refine our environmental policies and the awareness we place on how our work can make a positive impact on sustainability and the environment," said Richard Maddux, environmental manager at Clark Pacific. "We are honored to receive this award and look forward to making even greater sustainability contributions to the greater Sacramento region and all the communities we serve in the years to come."

With two sustainable precast concrete manufacturing plants, Clark Pacific is leading the California concrete manufacturing industry with an eye on sustainability and environmental awareness. Both Clark Pacific plants were designed for zero discharge of storm water and other sustainable practices such as water recycling for reuse in manufacturing, recharge of groundwater, solid waste recycling, energy conservation and sustainable business practices. Currently, 45 percent of Clark Pacific's electrical energy needs are produced by solar, with a goal of reaching 80 percent.

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is one of the nation's leading design-build manufacturers of prefabricated building systems. Driven to deliver better buildings, the company has paved the way for prefabrication in the marketplace, bridging the gap between manufacturing and construction to deliver high quality, cost-effective buildings on budget and on time. Clark Pacific's approach provides owners and design-build teams with greater schedule and cost certainty, cleaner and safer jobsites, higher quality systems and more resilient structures than conventional construction. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

