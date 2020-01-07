Clarke Valve™ Awarded Canadian Patent to Protect Reliable and Innovative Control Valve Technology

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Valve™, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments, announced today that it has expanded its growing collection of global patents.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has awarded Canadian Patent number 2,892,194 to Clarke Valve. Titled "SHUTTER VALVE WITH PIVOT ARMS," this patent protects the unique low-torque design of the Shutter Valve™, which is validated by the Oil & Gas industry and others as a highly reliable and important innovation in control valve and isolation valve technology.

"We are proud to have earned this patent and look forward to increasing our market presence in Canada," said Kyle Daniels, President and CEO of Clarke Valve. "This IP protection complements the countrywide Canadian Registration Number (CRN) secured earlier this year for the Shutter ValveTM that is now approved for sale and operation across Canada."

The innovative design of the Shutter Valve provides equivalent flow rate and flow characteristics at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of the globe valves commonly used for process control applications. The valve uses three interlocking petals, mounted to a ring gear by pivot arms, to deliver precision throttling in a very compact, low-torque, cost-effective package.

The Shutter Valve is also able to reduce fugitive methane emissions by more than 95% when compared to "low-emissions" globe valves, achieving best-in-class status as one of the few control valves to earn API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certifications.

Canada has the third-highest oil reserves in the world, and with its significant production, Canada is poised to realize both economic and environmental benefits from the adoption of the Shutter Valve. Curtailing the emission of methane and other gases will contribute to improved air quality while reducing the financial impact of lost product due to leakage upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Founded in 2011, Clarke Valve™ provides high-quality industrial control valves to organizations worldwide and is a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments. Using aerospace design principles, Clarke has developed the Shutter Valve™, validated by the Oil & Gas industry as a highly reliable and important innovation in control valve technology. The Shutter Valve is one of the few control valves that achieves both API 641 and ISO 15848-1 low fugitive emissions certifications. The Shutter Valve by Clarke Valve is the world's most compact, efficient, and environmentally responsible control valve. Clarke Valve technology is currently deployed in a diverse spectrum of markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, chemical, power plants, and water management.

