Clarkston Consulting Announces Two New Promotions

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of LaToya Lee and Peter Tzefronis to Associate Partner. In their new roles, Lee and Tzefronis will continue to deliver brilliant client service to companies in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries while bringing their unique backgrounds and experiences to drive the continuous evolution and improvement of the firm and its stewards.

"We've always known that our people are our greatest asset but as we reflect on 2020 – a year of widespread disruption and upheaval - that truth has become clearer than ever. As we look ahead, our ability to meet tomorrow's challenges, for both our clients and our firm, is further bolstered with the promotions of LaToya and Peter," said Clarkston Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Tom Finegan.

Finegan continued, "Each brings a unique set of experiences and perspectives that will only serve to create a stronger organization."

LaToya Lee, Associate Partner

For over two decades, LaToya Lee has worked with global pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer goods companies to manage complex, global program deployments. LaToya is widely recognized as an expert in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Veeva technology. LaToya serves as Chair Emeritus for Clarkston's Diversity Council, where she led and continues to provide guidance on initiatives related to Clarkston's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and services. She also serves as a lead of Clarkston's Quality and Regulatory community. LaToya is based out of Clarkston's Atlanta office.

Peter Tzefronis, Associate Partner

Peter Tzefronis has 20 years of experience helping clients realize benefits related to process improvement initiatives and enterprise-wide transformational projects. He is experienced in IT strategies and roadmap initiatives to drive the alignment of organization, process, and technology in the context the overall business strategy, supporting sell side divestiture transactions, performing IT governance audits, and leading mid- to large- scale ERP engagements. Peter is based out of Cleveland, Ohio.

"LaToya and Peter have a long history of dedication and brilliant client service with the firm. Both have been integral in not only creating transformative value for our clients but in improving the way our firm thinks and acts. Looking towards the future, leaders like LaToya and Peter will better Clarkston's ability to serve our clients, our stewards, and our business successfully," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

