Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator Launches to Allow for Rapid Deployment of SAP S/4HANA®

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading life sciences consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announces the launch of Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator, a solution that enables the rapid and efficient deployment of the industry-leading SAP S/4HANA platform. For pharmaceutical and biotech companies, this accelerator model enables the powerful features of the SAP S/4HANA solution with a cost-effective and value-driven deployment.

Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator includes tools for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expedite the implementation of S/4HANA with best-in-class business process configuration, ROI analysis, WRICEF, validation, and training, without increasing risk.

"For almost 30 years, Clarkston has specialized in providing differentiated, industry-focused solutions to businesses in the life sciences industry. Specifically, we've partnered with the industry's most innovative companies to implement SAP solutions that fit the unique needs of the life sciences business model. Our SAP consultants have deep industry expertise and Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator reflects the decades of experience within the firm and applies it in a tool to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies accelerate their S/4HANA implementations at a lower cost and with decreased risk," said Mike Hackett, managing partner.

In today's digital world, companies are expecting more rapid deployments of technology solutions. Furthermore, as life sciences businesses face unprecedented demands to decrease costs as a means for passing savings on to patients, this accelerated deployment model not only enables cost efficiency, it creates a foundation for savings and growth in the future as the business is better positioned with digital tools and capabilities.

As any life sciences professional knows, however, speed cannot be the only marker for success. The unique quality, regulatory, and compliance requirements on the business must be balanced with efficiency. As such, Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator has embedded best practices for the life sciences enterprise to improve transparency, advance quality performance, and maintain regulatory integrity and adherence.

Beyond that, this proprietary accelerator model supports the complex and evolving strategic and operational business requirements for the industry by enabling streamlined relationships with business partners, superior reporting, and improved financial performance. Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator has been designed as a modular solution to allow flexibility in implementation, enabling businesses to tailor the solution to their desired state.

"We are excited to share the results our clients have realized using Clarkston's Life Sciences Accelerator. These tools have helped reduce project timelines and resourcing needs to deliver a more rapid return on investment," said Clarkston's SAP practice lead, Sham Karim.

