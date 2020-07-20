Claroty Appoints Veteran Industrial Solution Leader Yaniv Vardi as Chief Executive Officer

"We are living in a different world than we were even six months ago. Massive shifts have taken place in nearly every market imaginable, and industrial cybersecurity is no exception," said Amir Zilberstein, Co-founder and Chairman of Claroty. "Despite that, Claroty has had remarkable successes to date, including its recent record quarters, strong investment community, product innovation, and maturing executive team. The company is uniquely poised to be the preeminent leader in OT security and Yaniv's skill set, vision, and expertise are what we need to get to our next level of impressive growth."

Vardi is a dynamic and highly accomplished entrepreneur with more than two decades of global executive leadership experience. He was appointed based on his proven and repeatable success growing companies significantly in the industrial space from startups to mature, profitable enterprises—as he recently took a global business from dozens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars in less than four years through mainly organic growth.

"The advancement of digital transformation in the industrial space has been further accelerated by the global COVID-19 crisis, with C-suite executives protecting cash while also prioritizing their key focus areas to achieve reliability, availability, and safety of their operations," Vardi said. "They are looking for a 'one-stop-shop' for their OT and Industrial IoT needs through visibility, monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, remote access, and so on, and Claroty is the only company in this industry that is able to deliver this end-to-end platform."

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Unlike niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs, The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities—all within a single, agentless solution. This is all enriched by the company's award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.

"I joined Claroty after a long journey of leading different solutions for the industrial space because I truly believe that with our talent, partners, and investors, we will lead the way in the OT security market. The Claroty Platform offers the broadest set of security controls and unmatched OT protocol coverage, and the company itself has some of the best talent across both the cybersecurity and OT security industries," Vardi continued. "I am excited to lead this very talented and unique team, to continue to build upon and expand our already proven vision, and to firmly secure Claroty's place as the OT security market leader."

Vardi will manage the company out of Claroty's New York City headquarters.

Request a demo to learn more about The Claroty Platform.

About Claroty

Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015.

For more information, visit www.claroty.com .

SOURCE Claroty

Related Links

https://www.claroty.com

