Claroty Named a Leader in ICS Security with Highest Score in Current Offering Category by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the industrial cybersecurity company, today announced that Forrester Research named the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4 2021. According to the report, Claroty received the top score in the current offering category of all 12 vendors evaluated by Forrester, as well as the top score in the Market Presence category among the three Leaders. Claroty received the top score possible in 12 of 27 criteria, including ICS protocol support, asset discovery and identification, secure remote access, and partner ecosystem.

According to the report, "ICS/operational technology (OT) security is an emerging technology category that is growing in importance, as evidenced by several high-profile breaches to industrial companies in 2021 that affected fuel and food supplies." The report advises ICS security solutions customers to look for providers that "prioritize delivering operational benefits to the industrial asset owners," "have a heritage grounded in control systems," and "offer broad out-of-the-box integrations with ICS OEMs and other security controls."

The report states, "Claroty leads with ICS visibility and striving to protect emerging technologies," and "excels at handling the myriad of proprietary industrial protocols and asset identification." It continues, "A big differentiator for Claroty is its secure remote access solution that helps ICS asset owners to control, monitor, and audit contractors and consultants maintaining sensitive control systems. Claroty is great for ICS asset owners worldwide seeking best-of-breed visibility into their operational technology environments."

"We believe that being named a Leader in ICS security with the top score in the current offering category by Forrester is a huge testament to The Claroty Platform being the best industrial cybersecurity solution on the market," said Grant Geyer, chief product officer of Claroty. "As threat actors seek to exploit the digital transformation of industrial networks, these networks face increased exposure to risks that are tough to identify and even tougher to reduce. We tackle this challenge by empowering the world's largest enterprises to identify, manage, and protect their OT, IoT, and IIoT assets—regardless of where they are on their industrial cybersecurity journey."

The Claroty Platform is a complete industrial cybersecurity solution that comprises Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection, Secure Remote Access, and Edge technologies. It reveals and protects all OT, IoT, and IIoT assets while detecting the earliest indicators of threats via proprietary detection technologies. With highly flexible and rapid deployment options, a vast integration ecosystem, and robust API, the platform seamlessly integrates with any industrial environment regardless of scale, architecture, or maturity of existing cybersecurity programs. The platform is also the industry's only solution with integrated remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle.

